Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side.

Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was shot in front of the building after an argument.

Cleveland EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The shooter remains on the loose.

