Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side.

Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was shot in front of the building after an argument.

Cleveland EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The shooter remains on the loose.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.