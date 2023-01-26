2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow today and tonight impacting travel

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place behind the system that rolled through yesterday. Snow in the area today with wrap around moisture. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 30s. Additional moisture off of Lake Erie is happening. A general 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is in the forecast today. An additional 1 to 3 inches on the way tonight. Locally higher totals in some of the higher terrain zones south and east of Cleveland. Travel hazards of course due to this. It’ll be colder tonight. A blustery west wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures drop into the 20s. The steadier snow will be ending from west to east early tomorrow morning. I would still plan on slick travel in spots due to the colder morning. A dry period Friday afternoon, but it turns windy. Gusts over 30 mph setting up out of the south. A disturbance brings some light snow Friday evening.

