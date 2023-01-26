21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired.

When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police were attempting to help Tysean James, of Cleveland.

Tysean James ((Source: Family))

EMS took James to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Early information shows James was in the lot with a group of people when the suspect(s) began firing in the direction of the group.

The victim’s mother told 19 News her son was struck by a stray bullet.

“Someone was just driving by shooting , he happen to be the one catched the bullet,” said La’Shawnda James.

Police said James was hit in the chest, and the suspect(s) fled in a light colored SUV.

“He was a role model to the kids around the community, he really shed his life throughout this community. It was not a day that go by, that you did not see a group of kids out here talking to him, fellowshiping with him,” said a neighbor.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

“It’s very sad, very heartbroken, but I won’t rest until I know what happened to my son,” said La’Shawnda.

A house in the 2400 block of East 40th Street was also hit by gunfire, and police said the occupants were not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a possible cash reward of up to $5,000 available.

