2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say(Lorain Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,

Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain.

His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain residence, LPD said on Jan. 25.

The search warrant led officers to find 444 grams of suspected cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $35,000, according to LPD.

LPD said officers also found a handgun that had all serial numbers obliterated.

Brooks is prohibited by law from owning firearms, and was charged accordingly, LPD stated.

“The success of this case was the result of the LPD Narcotics Bureau working collaboratively with our community and other law enforcement agencies to combat crimes related to illegal narcotics in our neighborhoods,” LPD stated.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Bureau at 440-204-2108 with your tips on drug crimes in the city.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say(Lorain Police)
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say(Lorain Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
Asia Henderson
Missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Jan. 2
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of...
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of...
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulties to end of COVID-related assistance