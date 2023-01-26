LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,

Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain.

His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain residence, LPD said on Jan. 25.

The search warrant led officers to find 444 grams of suspected cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $35,000, according to LPD.

LPD said officers also found a handgun that had all serial numbers obliterated.

Brooks is prohibited by law from owning firearms, and was charged accordingly, LPD stated.

“The success of this case was the result of the LPD Narcotics Bureau working collaboratively with our community and other law enforcement agencies to combat crimes related to illegal narcotics in our neighborhoods,” LPD stated.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Bureau at 440-204-2108 with your tips on drug crimes in the city.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say (Lorain Police)

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say (Lorain Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.