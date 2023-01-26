Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”

Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off for students when they fall on a weekday.

Lunar New Year, known as the Spring Festival in China, will be observed on Feb. 9, 2024.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and will be observed on April 10, 2024.

Diwali, an important religious festival originating in India, will be observed on Nov. 1, 2024.

“By providing these days on the calendars, families can celebrate without having to choose between sending their child to school or participating in a family event,” stated Assistant Superintendent Ken Veon.

Beachwood Board of Education members voted on the calendar changes at their Jan. 23 meeting.

“I’m hopeful, through this simple recognition of the holidays, that people from other cultures will know about the holidays, seek more information and an understanding about them, and most importantly, respect the practices of people who celebrate them to help develop a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance,” said Dr. Veon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.