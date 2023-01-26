Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Police has a supply of steering wheel locks to give to residents to help prevent the theft of Hyundais.
To qualify for a steering wheel lock, you must have the following:
- proof of Beachwood residency
- a Hyundai manufactured from 2010-2021 with key to start ignition
- proof of ownership for that Hyundai
Visit the police department at 2700 Richmond Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a steering wheel lock.
One lock per Hyundai will be given out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
