Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Police has a supply of steering wheel locks to give to residents to help prevent the theft of Hyundais.

To qualify for a steering wheel lock, you must have the following:

proof of Beachwood residency

a Hyundai manufactured from 2010-2021 with key to start ignition

proof of ownership for that Hyundai

Visit the police department at 2700 Richmond Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a steering wheel lock.

One lock per Hyundai will be given out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

