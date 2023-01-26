2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners(Mentor-on-the-Lake Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Police has a supply of steering wheel locks to give to residents to help prevent the theft of Hyundais.

To qualify for a steering wheel lock, you must have the following:

  • proof of Beachwood residency
  • a Hyundai manufactured from 2010-2021 with key to start ignition
  • proof of ownership for that Hyundai

Visit the police department at 2700 Richmond Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a steering wheel lock.

One lock per Hyundai will be given out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

