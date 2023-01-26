Body cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released body cam footage from a 50-vehicle crash that killed 4 and injured 70 on Dec. 23.

One of the victims has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland.

The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo.

The crash happened early in the afternoon between State Route 53 and Route 4 in Sandusky County, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, with 73 injuries and four fatalities.

Weather was noted as a factor of the pileup.

“Troopers from the Milan Post and investigators from our Crash Reconstruction section continue to review evidence, including video, pictures and statements that have been gathered as a result of the crash,” says OSHP Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

The crash came during frigid temps and strong winds, with Sandusky County under a level 3 snow emergency as of late Friday afternoon.

OSHP announced all lanes were re-opened on the turnpike as of 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to OSHP, once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office for their review so they can determine any applicable charges.

