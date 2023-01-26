2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight

By Maddi Hebebrand and Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department released video Thursday of a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights High School Tuesday night.

The fight broke out around 9:50 p.m. after the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights basketball game and included “at least 50 students,” according to police.

50+ person fight breaks out at Cleveland Heights High School following basketball game

Police said paramedics transported one 19-year-old boy to the hospital for injuries to the knees and face and treated another for a facial injury.

Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid officers responded to requests for backup as fights continued to break out through the crowd described as “students” by police.

Two officers reported being hit in the face while breaking up the fight but did not report serious injury.

Officers attempted to chase the suspect but could not find him.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December.
Police: Cleveland woman missing since December last seen in Cudell neighborhood
Tysean James (Source: Family)
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in...
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as suspect in multiple car thefts