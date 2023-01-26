Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department released video Thursday of a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights High School Tuesday night.

The fight broke out around 9:50 p.m. after the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights basketball game and included “at least 50 students,” according to police.

Police said paramedics transported one 19-year-old boy to the hospital for injuries to the knees and face and treated another for a facial injury.

Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid officers responded to requests for backup as fights continued to break out through the crowd described as “students” by police.

Two officers reported being hit in the face while breaking up the fight but did not report serious injury.

Officers attempted to chase the suspect but could not find him.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.