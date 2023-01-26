2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers visit tanking Rockets in Houston

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, who once tanked to get LeBron James in 2002-03, will see a current tanking plan in action when they face the lowly Rockets tonight in Houston (8 p.m.).

Houston has lost 19 of 21 games and is fighting Detroit and Charlotte for the #1 pick in the draft and the chance to take 7-foot-4 French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Houston, 11-37, has the worst record in basketball but the Rockets are just slightly worse than the Pistons (12-37) and Hornets (13-36).

Wembanyama, 19, is averaging 21 points and 9 rebounds per game for Metropolitans in the French pro league.

The Rockets are 29th in the NBA in points, 3-pt percentage and assists; also they’re last in FG percentage and 25th in points allowed.

