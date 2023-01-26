Cavaliers visit tanking Rockets in Houston

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, who once tanked to get LeBron James in 2002-03, will see a current tanking plan in action when they face the lowly Rockets tonight in Houston (8 p.m.).

Houston has lost 19 of 21 games and is fighting Detroit and Charlotte for the #1 pick in the draft and the chance to take 7-foot-4 French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year's number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama! pic.twitter.com/2KT4NCFVrE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2023

Houston, 11-37, has the worst record in basketball but the Rockets are just slightly worse than the Pistons (12-37) and Hornets (13-36).

🏀 #BetclicElite

🤯🤯🤯 LE CONTRE STRATOSPHERIQUE DE WEMBANYAMA !!!!

💪 Le joyau français impassable ! pic.twitter.com/t6mvuzVqTn — NBAextra (@NBAextra) January 15, 2023

Wembanyama, 19, is averaging 21 points and 9 rebounds per game for Metropolitans in the French pro league.

The Rockets are 29th in the NBA in points, 3-pt percentage and assists; also they’re last in FG percentage and 25th in points allowed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.