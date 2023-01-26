2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend.

Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22.

Christopher Stokes
Christopher Stokes((Source: Lakewood police))

The victim was shot in his right thigh, but only received minor injuries, because the bullet first struck his cell phone in his pocket, said Captain Eschweiler.

Police added Stokes also punched a man in the face at the bar.

Both victims were treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Stokes is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Sammy Senyak has an active warrant in Cuyahoga County, accused of headbutting a person, and...
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
Ryan Clemmons
Sentencing for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
Shooting generic
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station