Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend.

Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22.

Christopher Stokes ((Source: Lakewood police))

The victim was shot in his right thigh, but only received minor injuries, because the bullet first struck his cell phone in his pocket, said Captain Eschweiler.

Police added Stokes also punched a man in the face at the bar.

Both victims were treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Stokes is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

