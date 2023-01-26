2 Strong 4 Bullies
Croatian immigrant from Parma Heights charged with concealing war crime in 1990′s

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged a Croatian immigrant from Parma Heights in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990′s.

According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release. Officials said he lied about his military service and involvement in politically and ethnically motivated attacks on Croatian citizens during the country’s civil war.

Vidic allegedly said he was in the Yugoslav Army from 1988 to 1989, omitting his service in the Serb Army of Krajina and his predecessors from 1991 to 1995, the release said. He immigrated to the United States in 1999 and his application for citizenship was approved in 2005.

Vidic also allegedly lied to law enforcement in 2017 about his immigration application, officials said.

Officials charged Vidic with the following crimes:

  • Possessing a green card that was procured by means of materially false statements
  • Making false statements to a federal agent

If convicted on both charges, Vidic could see a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

