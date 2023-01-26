2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garbage fire closed Oakwood Village road

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Oakwood Village police closed a road Thursday afternoon after a pile of garbage caught fire.

The garbage fell off a truck on Oakleaf Road around 2:30 p.m.

Oakwood Village garbage fire
Oakwood Village garbage fire((Source: WOIO))

Oakleaf Road is closed southbound between Forbes Road and Broadway Avenue.

Drivers are also not able to exit onto Broadway Avenue from I-271 South.

There are no reported injuries.

