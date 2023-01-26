Garbage fire closed Oakwood Village road
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Oakwood Village police closed a road Thursday afternoon after a pile of garbage caught fire.
The garbage fell off a truck on Oakleaf Road around 2:30 p.m.
Oakleaf Road is closed southbound between Forbes Road and Broadway Avenue.
Drivers are also not able to exit onto Broadway Avenue from I-271 South.
There are no reported injuries.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.