‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

Sammy Senyak has an active warrant in Cuyahoga County, accused of headbutting a person, and...
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County she is also wanted for sending threatening messages to the victim through text messages.

Anyone with information on Senyak’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

