2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Joe Thomas hosts Sports Awards, waits on Hall Call

For Brown Joe Thomas hosted the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Thomas is waiting to hear next...
For Brown Joe Thomas hosted the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Thomas is waiting to hear next month whether or not he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.(WOIO)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas had a big night as the host of the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, but he has an even bigger one coming up.

On February 9th, Thomas will learn if he is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Everyone expects Thomas to get in. He told reporters he tried to not think about it for as long as possible. “I didn’t think a whole lot about it until the semi-finalists list came out and now the finalists list come out. Then you start having people from the Hall of Fame reaching out and the Browns reaching out like, “Hey if you get in, these are possible things we are going to do,” said Thomas. “It becomes real when you do that.”

Thomas says if or when the “Hall Call” comes, as it’s called, it will be time to celebrate. He wants that to somehow involve Cleveland. “The preliminary ideas are being floated out there of definitely doing something that can celebrate the whole city,” he said.

The 2007 first round draft pick made 10 Pro Bowls and was first team All Pro six times, but says he is probably most proud of playing every snap of his career. “That’s something that has never been done in the NFL before,” he said. “To me it is a reflection of what my teammates meant to me and how important it was for me to be there to help them.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
Browns great Joe Thomas: Consecutive snap streak is proudest moment, ‘That’s something that’s never been done in the NFL before’
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
CLE connections to AFC Championship game
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians Manager Terry Francona
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA...
Milestone moments: NBA details LeBron James’ career on new website