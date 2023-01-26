Joe Thomas hosts Sports Awards, waits on Hall Call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas had a big night as the host of the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, but he has an even bigger one coming up.

On February 9th, Thomas will learn if he is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Everyone expects Thomas to get in. He told reporters he tried to not think about it for as long as possible. “I didn’t think a whole lot about it until the semi-finalists list came out and now the finalists list come out. Then you start having people from the Hall of Fame reaching out and the Browns reaching out like, “Hey if you get in, these are possible things we are going to do,” said Thomas. “It becomes real when you do that.”

Thomas says if or when the “Hall Call” comes, as it’s called, it will be time to celebrate. He wants that to somehow involve Cleveland. “The preliminary ideas are being floated out there of definitely doing something that can celebrate the whole city,” he said.

The 2007 first round draft pick made 10 Pro Bowls and was first team All Pro six times, but says he is probably most proud of playing every snap of his career. “That’s something that has never been done in the NFL before,” he said. “To me it is a reflection of what my teammates meant to me and how important it was for me to be there to help them.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.