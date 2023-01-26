John Mayer coming to Cleveland on 1st time solo tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Mayer’s first-ever acoustic solo tour is coming to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Field House Saturday, March 25.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, February 3.

The show will feature performances from Mayer on piano and electric guitar.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for the show through charityauctionstoday.com.

All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported charities including Mayer’s Heart & Armor Foundation and programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Ticket presale starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 1 and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 2.

Presale signup is active now through Seated.

VIP packages will be available for purchase.

John Mayer is a Grammy award winning artist and is known for his hits including “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Daughters” and “Gravity”.

