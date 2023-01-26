Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month.

The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot.

19 News was told the reason for originally increasing the sales tax was to invest in public safety.

