Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax

(KWCH)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month.

The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot.

19 News was told the reason for originally increasing the sales tax was to invest in public safety.

