CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?

Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying.

The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you can identify him or have any other information on this shoplifting.

