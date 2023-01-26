Mayfield Heights, Gates Mills police search for 2 suspicious men going door-to-door

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills are investigating several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods.

The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights.

A resident called police after seeing the two men acting questionable.

One of the men reportedly checked the door handle of a home, but the door was locked and he could not get inside.

When an Ashcroft Drive resident spoke to one of the men via their Ring Doorbell, the man said he was soliciting work for his painting company. When they resident said they were not interested, the man then offered to shovel the driveway.

Police said solicitors are required to obtain a permit prior to soliciting door to door in Mayfield Heights.

Gates Mills police also had a similar complaint about the same men.

The men are believed to be in a silver Toyota Highlander (Ohio registration JUH7918).

If you have any information, please call Mayfield Heights police at (440) 442-2323.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.