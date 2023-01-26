2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

Generations of Cleveland children have grown up loving the park for 70 years.
Generations of Cleveland children have grown up loving the park for 70 years.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary.

Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012.

His obituary says he was born in Cleveland to Stuart and Lilian Wintner on the same day the park opened.

WATCH: Russell Wintner talks about ride safety ahead of 2018 season

He graduated from Orange High School and Lehigh University.

Before running the park, Wintner worked in Los Angeles in the film industry, according to the obituary.

He is survived by his wife Elli and his two sons.

19 News last spoke with him when the park prepared to open after being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic.

WATCH: Wintner discusses opening Memphis Kiddie Park after being closed due to pandemic

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Wintner family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo a Goodyear sign stands outside a Goodyear Auto Service...
Grand jury investigating Goodyear recreational vehicle tires
Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax
Stephen Weiss (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Pepper Pike rabbi pleads guilty to exchanging sexual messages with person he thought was teen
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Body cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)