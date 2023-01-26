Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary.

Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012.

His obituary says he was born in Cleveland to Stuart and Lilian Wintner on the same day the park opened.

He graduated from Orange High School and Lehigh University.

Before running the park, Wintner worked in Los Angeles in the film industry, according to the obituary.

He is survived by his wife Elli and his two sons.

19 News last spoke with him when the park prepared to open after being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic.

