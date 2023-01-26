Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police is issuing free steering wheel locks to city residents with a Kia due to the rise in Kia thefts across Northeast Ohio.
Here are the requirements the MOTL police department listed to obtain a steering wheel lock while supplies last:
- Proof of residence in the city of Mentor-on-the-Lake
- Provide a driver’s license
- Proof of registration
- Owning a 2011-2021 Kia that uses a key to start the ignition
The steering wheel locks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.
