Missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Jan. 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Asia Henderson, who has been missing since Jan. 2.

She was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the 9600 block of Macon Avenue wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police First District at 216-623-5118 or dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see Henderson or know where she may be.

Asia Henderson (Cleveland Police)

