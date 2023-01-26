North Olmsted police will soon be wearing body cameras

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to money from a state grant, North Olmsted police officers will soon be wearing body cameras.

The department was recently awarded $139,560 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Officials are now planning the next steps to obtain the body cameras.

At this time, there is no exact start date of when officers will be equipped with the body cameras, but officials hope by mid-summer.

North Olmsted officers already have dash cameras in their cruisers.

