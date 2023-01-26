Parma Heights man charged with concealing war crime in 1990s

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged Parma Heights man in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990s.

According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release.

Officials said he lied about his military service and involvement in politically and ethnically motivated attacks on Croatian citizens during the country’s civil war.

Vidic said he was in the Yugoslav Army from 1988 to 1989, allegedly omitting his service in the Serb Army of Krajina and his predecessors from 1991 to 1995.

He immigrated to the United States in 1999 and his application for citizenship was approved in 2005, the release said.

Vidic also allegedly lied to law enforcement in 2017 about his immigration application, officials said.

Officials charged Vidic with the following crimes:

Possessing a green card that was procured by means of materially false statements

Making false statements to a federal agent

If convicted on both charges, Vidic could see a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

