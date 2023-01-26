Pepper Pike rabbi pleads guilty to exchanging sexual messages with person he thought was teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pepper Pike rabbi pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Stephen Weiss will be sentenced on Feb. 27 by Judge Emily Hagan.

As part of the plea agreement, Weiss, 61, agreed to be classified as a Tier II sex offender.

Weiss was arrested in 2022 after engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

He then traveled to a pre-arranged location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with whom he thought was a teenager, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Officers searched Weiss’s car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Stephen Weiss (Cuyahoga County Jail)

In April 2022, Weiss resigned from his position at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

