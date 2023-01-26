2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pepper Pike rabbi pleads guilty to exchanging sexual messages with person he thought was teen

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pepper Pike rabbi pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Stephen Weiss will be sentenced on Feb. 27 by Judge Emily Hagan.

As part of the plea agreement, Weiss, 61, agreed to be classified as a Tier II sex offender.

Weiss was arrested in 2022 after engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

He then traveled to a pre-arranged location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with whom he thought was a teenager, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Officers searched Weiss’s car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Stephen Weiss
Stephen Weiss(Cuyahoga County Jail)

In April 2022, Weiss resigned from his position at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

