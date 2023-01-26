2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect

Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in...
Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week.(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week.

Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release.

Elyria detectives found Howard-Ayers in possession of keys from a stolen car that was found near where he was arrested, the release said.

Officials confirmed that Howard-Ayers is a suspect in multiple car thefts over the last 72 hours.

Police said Howard Ayers was arrested on the following charges:

  • Theft, a third-degree felony
  • Possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony
  • Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony
  • Resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor

Elyria police asked anyone with information on the car thefts to contact detectives at 440-326-1212.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

