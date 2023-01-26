Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as suspect in multiple car thefts

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week.

Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release.

Elyria detectives found Howard-Ayers in possession of keys from a stolen car that was found near where he was arrested, the release said.

Officials confirmed that Howard-Ayers is a suspect in multiple car thefts over the last 72 hours.

Police said Howard Ayers was arrested on the following charges:

Theft, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony

Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony

Resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor

Elyria police asked anyone with information on the car thefts to contact detectives at 440-326-1212.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.