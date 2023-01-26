2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Cleveland woman missing since December last seen in Cudell neighborhood

Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December.
Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December.

32-year-old Heather Truman was last seen Dec. 15, 2022 in the 2100 block of W. 87th Street in Cleveland, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

Police said Truman is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and she has black or multi-colored hair with blue eyes.

Officials confirmed she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Truman’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight
Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight
Tysean James (Source: Family)
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in...
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as suspect in multiple car thefts