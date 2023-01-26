Police: Cleveland woman missing since December last seen in Cudell neighborhood
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December.
32-year-old Heather Truman was last seen Dec. 15, 2022 in the 2100 block of W. 87th Street in Cleveland, according to a department Facebook post.
This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.
Police said Truman is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and she has black or multi-colored hair with blue eyes.
Officials confirmed she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Truman’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.
