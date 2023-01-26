Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare.

The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization.

Each location will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and will focus of kindergarten readiness and social-emotional development.

Title XX government vouchers and private pay will be accepted by the preschools, which will also offer sliding-scale scholarships.

Each of the preschools, located in Ohio City, West Park and Collinwood, are licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and operate under Ohio’s health and safety standards, including staffing levels and credentials.

“Many childcare programs that accept the government vouchers or are affordable for the communities we serve fail to provide a quality, loving, Christian environment,” said Marketi Robinson, The Salvation Army Greater Cleveland Learning Zone Director. “The Learning Zones allow parents to utilize their voucher or our scholarships without sacrificing these important characteristics of a loving and educational place for children.”

Enrollment is now open for each of the three locations.

The new preschools are located at the following addresses:

• The Salvation Army in Ohio City Corps Community Center: 4402 Clark Avenue, Cleveland

• The Salvation Army in West Park Corps Community Center: 12645 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

• The Salvation Army Temple Corps Community Center in Collinwood: 17625 Grovewood Avenue, Cleveland

For families interested in enrollment or to learn more information, call Marketi Robinson at (216) 296-6800 or email inquiries to NEOSALearningZones@use.salvationarmy.org.

