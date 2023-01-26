2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare.

The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization.

Each location will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and will focus of kindergarten readiness and social-emotional development.

Title XX government vouchers and private pay will be accepted by the preschools, which will also offer sliding-scale scholarships.

Each of the preschools, located in Ohio City, West Park and Collinwood, are licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and operate under Ohio’s health and safety standards, including staffing levels and credentials.

“Many childcare programs that accept the government vouchers or are affordable for the communities we serve fail to provide a quality, loving, Christian environment,” said Marketi Robinson, The Salvation Army Greater Cleveland Learning Zone Director. “The Learning Zones allow parents to utilize their voucher or our scholarships without sacrificing these important characteristics of a loving and educational place for children.”

Enrollment is now open for each of the three locations.

The new preschools are located at the following addresses:

• The Salvation Army in Ohio City Corps Community Center: 4402 Clark Avenue, Cleveland

• The Salvation Army in West Park Corps Community Center: 12645 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

• The Salvation Army Temple Corps Community Center in Collinwood: 17625 Grovewood Avenue, Cleveland

For families interested in enrollment or to learn more information, call Marketi Robinson at (216) 296-6800 or email inquiries to NEOSALearningZones@use.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Christopher Stokes (Source: Lakewood police)
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor
Timkensteel cited by OSHA following fatal furnace explosion
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant
Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant