South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

He has not been seen since.

Police said James may have left his house wearing a black Calvin Klein hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike tennis shoes with blue accents. He may also have a black backpack.

James is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with long curly hair. He is in the 8th grade at Memorial Junior High School.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Joe Di Lillo at JDiLillo@sepolice.us.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.