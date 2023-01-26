2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week

James Kushner-Cunningham
James Kushner-Cunningham(Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

He has not been seen since.

Police said James may have left his house wearing a black Calvin Klein hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike tennis shoes with blue accents. He may also have a black backpack.

James is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with long curly hair. He is in the 8th grade at Memorial Junior High School.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Joe Di Lillo at JDiLillo@sepolice.us.

