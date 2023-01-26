Steve Wilks’ attorneys: ‘There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Wilks, the former Browns defensive coordinator, was passed over for the Carolina head coaching job and his attorneys fired back Thursday afternoon.
Wilks, 53, took over as interim coach this season and led the Panthers to a 6-6 record down the stretch, but Carolina named Frank Reich as head coach Thursday.
One of Wilks’ first moves after replacing Matt Rhule was to bench former Browns QB Baker Mayfield.
Wilks was defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019, when the team went 6-10.
Reich was 41-40-1 as head coach of the Colts but was fired in 2022 after a 3-5-1 start.
