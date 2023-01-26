Steve Wilks’ attorneys: ‘There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Wilks, the former Browns defensive coordinator, was passed over for the Carolina head coaching job and his attorneys fired back Thursday afternoon.

NEW: Statement from Steve Wilks' attorneys on Carolina Panthers’ decision to hire Frank Reich instead of retaining Wilks, who nearly led the team to the playoffs as the interim coach: pic.twitter.com/XcKIFkRFKD — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 26, 2023

Wilks, 53, took over as interim coach this season and led the Panthers to a 6-6 record down the stretch, but Carolina named Frank Reich as head coach Thursday.

One of Wilks’ first moves after replacing Matt Rhule was to bench former Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

No one can deny the incredible job Steve Wilks did in leading the #Panthers down the stretch. Someone will get a very good football coach. https://t.co/XxtOPVPuWE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2023

Wilks was defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019, when the team went 6-10.

Reich was 41-40-1 as head coach of the Colts but was fired in 2022 after a 3-5-1 start.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.