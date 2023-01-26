2 Strong 4 Bullies
Steve Wilks’ attorneys: ‘There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL’

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Wilks, the former Browns defensive coordinator, was passed over for the Carolina head coaching job and his attorneys fired back Thursday afternoon.

Wilks, 53, took over as interim coach this season and led the Panthers to a 6-6 record down the stretch, but Carolina named Frank Reich as head coach Thursday.

One of Wilks’ first moves after replacing Matt Rhule was to bench former Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Wilks was defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019, when the team went 6-10.

Reich was 41-40-1 as head coach of the Colts but was fired in 2022 after a 3-5-1 start.

