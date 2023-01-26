Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district.

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.

Ridgeway was both a history teacher and a bus driver at the high school.

Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ridgeway was performing standard checks of the bus before beginning his morning route. The unoccupied bus began to roll and struck him.

Classes and all activities were canceled for the day. School resumed on Thursday, and grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Craig Kanaday, principal of Mortimer Jordan High School, said in a statement that Ridgeway was a graduate of the high school and was also married to another teacher there. The couple also has children.

“The number of lives he touched on a daily basis is immeasurable and he will be deeply missed,” Kanaday said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

