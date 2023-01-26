2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel and Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car.

According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.

“I was just Uber-ing, then somebody pulled a gun out on me and took my car” the driver said in 9-1-1 audio obtained by 19 News.

The Uber driver told police she drove him into Shaker Heights and the passenger pulled out a gun and demanded she exit her vehicle, a Kia Sorento. The passenger then drove away.

Police said the Uber driver was not injured.

The stolen Kia, which was equipped with a tracking device, was found abandoned in the area of Saywell Avenue in Cleveland shortly after the carjacking.

“What he doesn’t know is that I have an air tag on my car, so I know where my car is traveling” said the Uber driver.

Alvin Jackson works not far from where the uber ride started. 19 News gave him a listen to the 911 call.

“That could have been my sister, or mother, or relative, that’s bad” said Jackson.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Ryan Clemmons
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
(Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Mayfield Heights, Gates Mills police search for 2 suspicious men going door-to-door
John Mayer is performing at Rocket Mortgage Field House
John Mayer coming to Cleveland on 1st time solo tour
Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax