Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car.

According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.

“I was just Uber-ing, then somebody pulled a gun out on me and took my car” the driver said in 9-1-1 audio obtained by 19 News.

The Uber driver told police she drove him into Shaker Heights and the passenger pulled out a gun and demanded she exit her vehicle, a Kia Sorento. The passenger then drove away.

Police said the Uber driver was not injured.

The stolen Kia, which was equipped with a tracking device, was found abandoned in the area of Saywell Avenue in Cleveland shortly after the carjacking.

“What he doesn’t know is that I have an air tag on my car, so I know where my car is traveling” said the Uber driver.

Alvin Jackson works not far from where the uber ride started. 19 News gave him a listen to the 911 call.

“That could have been my sister, or mother, or relative, that’s bad” said Jackson.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests.

