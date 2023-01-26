Will Donovan Mitchell be named a starter in All-Star game?
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star game starters will be announced tonight (7 p.m. on TNT) and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell appears to have a good chance of being named.
Mitchell was 2nd in voting among Eastern Conference guards in last week’s final fan vote.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters, while current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.
Mitchell is 9th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28 points per game in his first season with the Cavs.
The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, home of Mitchell’s former team, the Utah Jazz.
