Will Donovan Mitchell be named a starter in All-Star game?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star game starters will be announced tonight (7 p.m. on TNT) and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell appears to have a good chance of being named.

Mitchell was 2nd in voting among Eastern Conference guards in last week’s final fan vote.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters, while current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Mitchell is 9th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28 points per game in his first season with the Cavs.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, home of Mitchell’s former team, the Utah Jazz.

Full Donovan Mitchell tribute video, introduction, and reaction in return to Salt Lake City:https://t.co/VXMYohmjMk pic.twitter.com/M9srB5oSmb — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.