12-year-old endangered girl from Euclid missing, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police need your help in finding a missing endangered 12-year-old girl.

Police said Jadeiah Scott left her home Thursday and did not return.

Jadeiah is 5 feet 4 inches tall weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

There is no last-known clothing description.

She suffers from Bi-Polar disorder and does not have her medication, according to police.

If you have any information regarding Jadeiah’s location, please call the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.

