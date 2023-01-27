12-year-old endangered girl from Euclid missing, police say
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police need your help in finding a missing endangered 12-year-old girl.
Police said Jadeiah Scott left her home Thursday and did not return.
Jadeiah is 5 feet 4 inches tall weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
There is no last-known clothing description.
She suffers from Bi-Polar disorder and does not have her medication, according to police.
If you have any information regarding Jadeiah’s location, please call the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.