$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall.
Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk.
If you know who any of these people are, please contact Det. Richards at the North Olmsted Police Department (440)777-3535.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.