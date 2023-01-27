2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern(Source: North Olmsted Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall.

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern(SOURCE: North Olmsted Police Department)

Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk.

Two people stood watch while the other took the jewelry from the kiosk
Two people stood watch while the other took the jewelry from the kiosk(SOURCE: North Olmsted Police Department)

If you know who any of these people are, please contact Det. Richards at the North Olmsted Police Department (440)777-3535.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

e-scooters can now be ridden between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew
Gianni Gray Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery for shooting a Little Caesars...
CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
Dorlaie Morales
Missing 11-year-old girl found, Cleveland police say