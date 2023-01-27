2 Strong 4 Bullies
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

19 News was on scene as police arrived.

The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around 2:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

