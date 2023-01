CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business.

$40,000 worth of tools stolen (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24.

If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

