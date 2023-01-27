CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Less than a week after being featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, Gianni Gray Jr. has been captured and was arraigned this morning.

Gray was wanted in connection with two separate cases according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

In 2022, Gray was the subject of a drug investigation in Lakewood.

In that case Gray is accused of taking off in a car, causing an accident and then getting away on foot.

For that he’s been charged with seven counts of drug trafficking while using a firearm, and seven counts of drug possession.

In 2019, Gray is accused of walking into a Little Caesars pizza shop on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland, shooting an employee in an armed robbery attempt.

Gray was arraigned Friday and an assistant prosecutor asked the judge for a high bond based on the seriousness of the crimes and his history of running.

“His arrest was the result of a special operation, the Strike Force with the US Marshals,” the prosecutor explained to the judge. “There was a standoff with the US Marshals. He was inside, tried to escape through a back window. He had firearms present, he also had a female victim inside that was held during that attempt to arrest him.”

The judge set bond on the armed robbery case at $500,000 and another $10,000 for the drug case.

