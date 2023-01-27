2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’

Gianni Gray Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery for shooting a Little Caesars...
Gianni Gray Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery for shooting a Little Caesars employee in Cleveland in 2019. Gray was arraigned Friday morning.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Less than a week after being featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, Gianni Gray Jr. has been captured and was arraigned this morning.

Gray was wanted in connection with two separate cases according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

In 2022, Gray was the subject of a drug investigation in Lakewood.

In that case Gray is accused of taking off in a car, causing an accident and then getting away on foot.

For that he’s been charged with seven counts of drug trafficking while using a firearm, and seven counts of drug possession.

In 2019, Gray is accused of walking into a Little Caesars pizza shop on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland, shooting an employee in an armed robbery attempt.

Gray was arraigned Friday and an assistant prosecutor asked the judge for a high bond based on the seriousness of the crimes and his history of running.

“His arrest was the result of a special operation, the Strike Force with the US Marshals,” the prosecutor explained to the judge. “There was a standoff with the US Marshals. He was inside, tried to escape through a back window. He had firearms present, he also had a female victim inside that was held during that attempt to arrest him.”

The judge set bond on the armed robbery case at $500,000 and another $10,000 for the drug case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

e-scooters can now be ridden between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
Dorlaie Morales
Missing 11-year-old girl found, Cleveland police say