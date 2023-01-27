2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew

e-scooters can now be ridden between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
e-scooters can now be ridden between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th.

The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m..

This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of public transportation.

Bird, Lime and LINK by Superpedestrian all currently have scooters available to use in Cleveland.

The current update does not impact shared e-bike usage, which is permitted 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Gianni Gray Jr. was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery for shooting a Little Caesars...
CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
Dorlaie Morales
Missing 11-year-old girl found, Cleveland police say