City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th.

The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m..

This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of public transportation.

Bird, Lime and LINK by Superpedestrian all currently have scooters available to use in Cleveland.

The current update does not impact shared e-bike usage, which is permitted 24 hours a day.

