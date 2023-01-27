Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell named 2023 All-Star starter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell will be heading to Salt Lake City after being named an All-Star starter on Thursday.

The Jan. 26 announcement marks Mitchell’s first designation as an All-Star starter and his fourth-straight All-Star appearance.

Mitchell, traded by the Utah Jazz in the off-season to Cleveland, is averaging 28.3 points per game shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from three.S

He also is averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

In his first season with the Cavs, Mitchell has broken the franchise record for most points in a game with a 71-point performance during the team’s Jan. 3 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell’s 71, which was also his career-high, was the eighth-most in NBA history during a single game.

Mitchell said he came into the season with a chip on his shoulder during an interview prior to the Jan. 26 game against the Houston Rockets.

"Just trying to be that guy that I always knew I can be."



Joining Mitchell in the backcourt for the Eastern Conference is former Cleveland Cavaliers G Kyrie Irving.

Mitchell, along with all NBA players listed as All-Stars, will not know their teams until the night of the 76th annual game, which is set to take place on Feb. 19.

