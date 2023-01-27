2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell named 2023 All-Star starter

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) waves to Utah Jazz fans as he walks off the...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) waves to Utah Jazz fans as he walks off the court following an NBA basketball game against his former team Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell will be heading to Salt Lake City after being named an All-Star starter on Thursday.

The Jan. 26 announcement marks Mitchell’s first designation as an All-Star starter and his fourth-straight All-Star appearance.

Mitchell, traded by the Utah Jazz in the off-season to Cleveland, is averaging 28.3 points per game shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from three.S

He also is averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

In his first season with the Cavs, Mitchell has broken the franchise record for most points in a game with a 71-point performance during the team’s Jan. 3 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell’s 71, which was also his career-high, was the eighth-most in NBA history during a single game.

Mitchell said he came into the season with a chip on his shoulder during an interview prior to the Jan. 26 game against the Houston Rockets.

Joining Mitchell in the backcourt for the Eastern Conference is former Cleveland Cavaliers G Kyrie Irving.

Mitchell, along with all NBA players listed as All-Stars, will not know their teams until the night of the 76th annual game, which is set to take place on Feb. 19.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Trent Vogelhuber, Monsters coach, at practice at RMF
Vogelhuber on his first year as the Monsters head coach
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Steve Wilks’ attorneys: ‘There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL’
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Derrick...
Will Donovan Mitchell be named a starter in All-Star game?
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green...
Cavaliers visit tanking Rockets in Houston