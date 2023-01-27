Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car.

Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city.

City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m.

“I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s a great idea.”

Riders say it comes down to getting around easier, without the headache of finding a place to park.

“It be a lot going on in the city, with a car, you be having to park blocks and blocks away,” said one woman. “So the scooters is great to get to your destination.”

There’s a lot going on after dinner time, especially with bars, sports, and concerts picking up.

Even out of the downtown area, near Cleveland State University, people see the benefit.

“It could be helpful,” said a Cleveland State University student. “Maybe if you live further down like at Langston, maybe, so you don’t have to walk as far. It could be useful.”

But as the night goes on, the amount of drinking goes up.

Add an e-scooter to the mix, and some say that presents a serious risk.

“Those things go pretty fast,” said one downtown resident. “They can be dangerous during the day if you’re not experienced, so if you’re drinking, I can see that being an issue.”

Certainly a potential issue, but the city of Cleveland reminds e-scooter riders, riding under the influence of any substance, including alcohol, is illegal.

The city of Cleveland says there was a huge demand to increase hours from e-scooter riders.

