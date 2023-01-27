Cleveland Heights basketball game limits crowd after 50-student fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School will be increasing on-campus security and limiting crowd size at the next basketball game against Maple Heights Friday night.

The update comes following a 50-student fight that happened after the Cleveland Heights vs. University Heights basketball game Tuesday Night.

In a letter sent out to families and staff of Cleveland Heights High School, superintendent Liz Kirby said that ticket sales will be limited to family members of basketball players and cheerleaders for Cleveland Heights and Maple Heights.

Three tickets will be available per player and cheerleader.

There will also be additional Cleveland Heights police officers inside and outside of the school building.

Metal detectors and security monitors will remain in use to ensure security.

