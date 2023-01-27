Crocker Park Ice Festival this weekend

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cure the winter blues this Saturday and Sunday during the Crocker Park Ice Festival, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing.

According to a news release, ice sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park for visitors to explore a winter wonderland between shopping, dining, and playing.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities where visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays.

Artists will be chiseling away on-site, creating incredible live ice sculpture demonstrations for audiences each day at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of vendors and live music.

Saturday, Jan. 28:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Live music with Brent Kirby

12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Vendors Booths Open

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration

2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Live music with Apostle Jones

Sunday, Jan. 29:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Live Music with Dynamic Duo

12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Vendors Booths Open

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration

2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Live music with Strum & Strummer

The Ice Festival is located at 177 Market Street, Westlake, OH 44145.

