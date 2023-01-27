2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crocker Park Ice Festival this weekend

Cheesecake Factory in Crocker Park
Cheesecake Factory in Crocker Park(Crocker Park)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cure the winter blues this Saturday and Sunday during the Crocker Park Ice Festival, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing.

According to a news release, ice sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park for visitors to explore a winter wonderland between shopping, dining, and playing.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities where visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays.

Artists will be chiseling away on-site, creating incredible live ice sculpture demonstrations for audiences each day at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of vendors and live music.

Saturday, Jan. 28:

  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration
  • 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Live music with Brent Kirby
  • 12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Vendors Booths Open
  • 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration
  • 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Live music with Apostle Jones

Sunday, Jan. 29:

  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration
  • 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Live Music with Dynamic Duo
  • 12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Vendors Booths Open
  • 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ice Sculpting Demonstration
  • 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Live music with Strum & Strummer

The Ice Festival is located at 177 Market Street, Westlake, OH 44145.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Corrosion found under a fire protectant on main beams of the Memphis Avenue Bridge have led...
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape
On Thursday 19 News obtained new body camera video from the moments following one of the recent...
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects