Donovan Mitchell doubtful for Cavaliers tonight; Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio both out
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All-Star starting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is listed as doubtful tonight for the Cavaliers game in Oklahoma City.
Kevin Love (back spasms) and Ricky Rubio (knee) are both out.
Rubio, 32, scored 5 points in 17 minutes Thursday in a 113-95 Cleveland win at Houston.
Love, 34, played 12 minutes in Tuesday’s loss at New York and is averaging a career-low 8.5 ppg in 41 games this season.
Cleveland is 30-20 overall, tied with Brooklyn for 4th in the East.
OKC, 23-25, is 11th in the West but 14-10 at home and has won 7 of its last 10.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 5th in the league in scoring, averaging 30 ppg.
Tonight’s game wraps up a 3-game road trip for Cleveland, which returns home Sunday to face the L.A. Clippers.
