2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West(Source: Avon Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police.

The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.

At the same time, a roll off dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling of Vermillion, was headed west on I-90, further ahead in the right lane.

Police said the large piece of lumber came out of the dumpster, impaling the passenger side windshield of the Silverado.

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West(Source: Avon Police)

The driver of the freightliner, police said, was unaware of the incident at the time.

Witnesses were able to follow and get information from the driver when he was made aware of the falling debris.

Luckily, police said the driver of the Silverado was not injured in the incident.

19 News has reached out to L&J Hauling for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Dorlaie Morales
Missing 11-year-old girl found, Cleveland police say
Corrosion found under a fire protectant on main beams of the Memphis Avenue Bridge have led...
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Cheesecake Factory in Crocker Park
Crocker Park Ice Festival this weekend