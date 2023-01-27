Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police.

The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.

At the same time, a roll off dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling of Vermillion, was headed west on I-90, further ahead in the right lane.

Police said the large piece of lumber came out of the dumpster, impaling the passenger side windshield of the Silverado.

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West (Source: Avon Police)

The driver of the freightliner, police said, was unaware of the incident at the time.

Witnesses were able to follow and get information from the driver when he was made aware of the falling debris.

Luckily, police said the driver of the Silverado was not injured in the incident.

19 News has reached out to L&J Hauling for comment.

