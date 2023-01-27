2 Strong 4 Bullies
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

Corrosion found under a fire protectant on main beams of the Memphis Avenue Bridge have led...
Corrosion found under a fire protectant on main beams of the Memphis Avenue Bridge have led Cuyahoga County to close the bridge completely during construction.(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.

The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required the bridge to be closed to all traffic.

“I want to thank the residents of Cuyahoga County for their patience and commend the employees in our Public Works Department for their hard work as we get set to reopen the bridge next week,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne.

The County entered into a $6.4 million contract with Independence Excavating, Inc. in 2020 to replace the Memphis Avenue bridge, which was originally built in 1928.

According to a news release, the project is being paid for through county, state, and federal funds.

