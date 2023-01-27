2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Canton police K-9 to be trained as therapy dog for school resource officer

Source: North Canton Police Department(North Canton Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton Police Department (NCPD) will begin the search soon for a therapy dog to assign to a school resource officer, according to the department.

Last year, NCPD was approved to add the Community Canine Program to their list of services for the community.

The dog will be trained as a therapy dog, which has been shown to be a benefit for individuals in all types of crises, as well as regular wellness.

They said their “search for KONA” will begin soon, and they are considering a hypo-allergenic breed to allow it to benefit a greater number of people.

NCPD expressed their gratitude to those already making donations towards the program, and those inclined to support can through a special fund created with that purpose with the city.

They hope to post updates on their Facebook as they go through this process.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

