Northeast Ohio Weather: Very windy this evening with a round of light snow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have some leftover light snow and flurries around early this morning, mainly east of Cleveland. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky today and blustery. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. A southwest to south wind at 10-20 mph. A fast moving system tracks through tonight. This one will bring us a wave of light snow this evening. One inch or less of snow expected. The other story will be the wind. A south wind will gust over 35 mph at times. Temperatures will actually hold steady or rise a few degrees tonight in the 30s. A cloudy sky tomorrow is in the forecast. More moisture rolls in the second half of the weekend. A light winter mix will be in the area Saturday evening. Better chance for a winter mix on Sunday. It’ll mainly be a rain situation Sunday then changing over to a little snow Sunday afternoon.

