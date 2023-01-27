2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Regal Cinemas at Great Northern Mall among several Northeast Ohio locations closing

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Regal Cinemas at Great Northern Mall is permanently closing on Friday.

It’s one of the latest Regal Cinemas in Northeast Ohio closing its doors.

The Middleburg Heights location closed in September. The company’s theater in Chagrin Falls is closing at the end of the month.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy in September. The company said it lost a lot of revenue during the pandemic.

Don Figush is a movie goer saddened to see another theater closing.

“It’s so large, it’s like life, it’s beautiful,” Figush said. “Things have changed. Everyone is sitting at home watching their large screen TVs.”

A lot of people who will be among the last few to see a movie at the North Olmsted Regal Cinemas were disappointed the theater isn’t able to stay.

“It’s so convenient for us to come here, especially after the one in Middleburg closed,” a movie goer said. “We like to go to movies. We’re that old fashioned group that still likes to go to movie screenings.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Abdul Alanazi age 30
Saudi Arabian man goes missing in Downtown Cleveland
Akron-based Goodyear Tires to cut 500 jobs globally, 90 in Akron
Akron-based Goodyear Tires to cut 500 jobs globally, 90 in Akron
Groundbreaking for phase II of the Woodhill's Home Project kicked off Friday, for and...
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight
Cleveland Heights basketball game limits crowd after 50-student fight