Regal Cinemas at Great Northern Mall among several Northeast Ohio locations closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Regal Cinemas at Great Northern Mall is permanently closing on Friday.

It’s one of the latest Regal Cinemas in Northeast Ohio closing its doors.

The Middleburg Heights location closed in September. The company’s theater in Chagrin Falls is closing at the end of the month.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy in September. The company said it lost a lot of revenue during the pandemic.

Don Figush is a movie goer saddened to see another theater closing.

“It’s so large, it’s like life, it’s beautiful,” Figush said. “Things have changed. Everyone is sitting at home watching their large screen TVs.”

A lot of people who will be among the last few to see a movie at the North Olmsted Regal Cinemas were disappointed the theater isn’t able to stay.

“It’s so convenient for us to come here, especially after the one in Middleburg closed,” a movie goer said. “We like to go to movies. We’re that old fashioned group that still likes to go to movie screenings.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.