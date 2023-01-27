2 Strong 4 Bullies
Saudi Arabian man goes missing in Downtown Cleveland

Police said he does not speak any English
Abdul Alanazi age 30
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Abdul Alanazi age 30

Police said Abdul Alanazi was reported missing by friends around 10 am Friday.

Abdul was out last evening in the downtown area with friends and went with a group to the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 230am Friday to look at the water and was reportedly intoxicated. When the group went to leave, Abdul walked away, police say.

His friends searched for Abdul and were unable to locate him, according to police

Abdul was last seen wearing a beige jacket and pants. Anyone with information please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234.

